Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Receives $15.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.20.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DAN shares. StockNews.com raised Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Dana from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Dana from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dana from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

DAN stock opened at $11.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.41. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.72 and a beta of 2.33. Dana has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $16.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Dana had a positive return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Dana’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dana will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is 444.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Dana by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,190,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,386,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dana by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 126,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 59,502 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dana in the second quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Dana by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Dana by 1.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 426,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

