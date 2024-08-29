Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Receives $21.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.26.

DQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Daqo New Energy from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

DQ opened at $14.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.18. Daqo New Energy has a 12-month low of $13.62 and a 12-month high of $37.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.42 million, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.28.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.25). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $219.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Daqo New Energy will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Daqo New Energy announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Daqo New Energy by 12,187.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Daqo New Energy by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 202.3% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 6,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 22.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

