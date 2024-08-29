Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Roth Mkm

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Roth Mkm from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DQ. StockNews.com cut Daqo New Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a moderate sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy from $38.40 to $34.05 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, HSBC upgraded Daqo New Energy from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.26.

DQ stock opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.28. Daqo New Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.92.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.25). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $219.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Daqo New Energy will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Daqo New Energy announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 22nd that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,080,000. Sylebra Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 103.9% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 943,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,778,000 after acquiring an additional 480,980 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 142.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 696,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,617,000 after purchasing an additional 409,057 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the first quarter worth $9,647,000. Finally, Ariose Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 23.9% in the second quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,181,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,244,000 after purchasing an additional 228,200 shares during the period. 47.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

