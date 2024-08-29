Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Short Interest Up 378.9% in August

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 378.9% from the July 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of DASTY stock opened at $38.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.96. Dassault Systèmes has a 1-year low of $35.62 and a 1-year high of $53.00.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Dassault Systèmes in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,849,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 89,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS provides easy-to-use 2D and 3D product development solutions accessible to any business; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for intersection of natural resources, infrastructure, and urban planning; and BIOVIA that develops chemicals, biologics, and materials experiences.

