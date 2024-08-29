Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Short Interest Up 378.9% in August

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 378.9% from the July 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Dassault Systèmes Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of DASTY stock opened at $38.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.96. Dassault Systèmes has a 1-year low of $35.62 and a 1-year high of $53.00.
Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS provides easy-to-use 2D and 3D product development solutions accessible to any business; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for intersection of natural resources, infrastructure, and urban planning; and BIOVIA that develops chemicals, biologics, and materials experiences.
