David Giraud Buys 13,500 Shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Stock

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David Giraud bought 13,500 shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.06 per share, with a total value of C$14,250.60.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$1.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.22. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$0.69 and a 52 week high of C$3.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.13. The stock has a market cap of C$32.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.79.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

