David Giraud Buys 13,500 Shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Stock

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David Giraud bought 13,500 shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.06 per share, with a total value of C$14,250.60.
Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$1.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.22. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$0.69 and a 52 week high of C$3.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.13. The stock has a market cap of C$32.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.79.
Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
