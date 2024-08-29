David J. Meyer Sells 2,400 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Stock

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) VP David J. Meyer sold 2,400 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $91,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,307.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE AVA opened at $38.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.91 and a 200-day moving average of $35.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.46. Avista Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.53 and a fifty-two week high of $39.99.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. Avista had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $390.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.84%.

Several research firms have commented on AVA. StockNews.com upgraded Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho raised shares of Avista from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,988,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Avista by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 709,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,365,000 after acquiring an additional 346,540 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avista during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,130,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Avista during the second quarter worth $6,506,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 10.1% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,904,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,701,000 after purchasing an additional 174,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

