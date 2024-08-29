David L. Klatsky Sells 1,319 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Stock

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 1,319 shares of Premier stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $26,327.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 102,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,045,241.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Premier Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PINC opened at $19.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.14. Premier, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $24.27.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $350.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.88 million. Premier had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Premier Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Premier’s payout ratio is presently 131.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PINC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Premier from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Premier from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Premier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Premier

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINC. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Premier by 711.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 163,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 142,907 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Premier by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,413,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,615,000 after purchasing an additional 129,813 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Premier by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 117,242 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Premier by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Premier by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 532,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,916,000 after purchasing an additional 126,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

See Also

