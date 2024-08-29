David W. Garner Sells 3,600 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Stock

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) CAO David W. Garner sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $76,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,928.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Simmons First National Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC opened at $21.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.88. Simmons First National Co. has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $372.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.30 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simmons First National

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFNC. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Simmons First National in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 2,045.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simmons First National during the second quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 250,150.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 10,006 shares in the last quarter. 27.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SFNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens raised their price objective on Simmons First National from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simmons First National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.75.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

