DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Purchased by Kintegral Advisory LLC

Kintegral Advisory LLC boosted its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter worth about $1,097,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $346,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of DaVita by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in DaVita by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on DaVita from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DaVita news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 7,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,148,771.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,011 shares in the company, valued at $12,137,038.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other DaVita news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 32,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.93, for a total transaction of $5,017,203.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 905,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,219,407.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 7,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,148,771.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,137,038.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,572 shares of company stock worth $7,597,112. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Price Performance

DVA stock opened at $153.57 on Thursday. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.51 and a 1 year high of $156.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.28.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. DaVita had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 77.00%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Company Profile

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.