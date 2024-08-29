Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $40.14 and last traded at $40.32. 18,428 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 63,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.55.

Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $646.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF stock. Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management owned about 0.05% of Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF Company Profile

The Day Hagan\u002FNed Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (SSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed US fund-of-funds that overweights and underweights 11 US large-cap sectors based on proprietary risk model. SSUS was launched on Jan 17, 2020 and is managed by Day Hagan.

