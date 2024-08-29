Decibel Cannabis (CVE:DB) Trading Up 8.3%

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (CVE:DB – Get Free Report) traded up 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 141,186 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 187,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Decibel Cannabis from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners cut their target price on Decibel Cannabis from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Ventum Financial decreased their target price on shares of Decibel Cannabis from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Decibel Cannabis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

Get Decibel Cannabis alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DB

Decibel Cannabis Stock Up 7.7 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.09. The firm has a market cap of C$28.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.06.

Decibel Cannabis (CVE:DB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Decibel Cannabis had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. The business had revenue of C$20.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$23.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Decibel Cannabis

(Get Free Report)

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cannabis cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis flower products in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing vape cartridges, cannabis infused products, cannabis extracts, and glass tube packaging for pre-rolls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.