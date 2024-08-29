Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DELL. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $835,946,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 449.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,891 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,224,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,676,000 after buying an additional 1,011,512 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 311.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,195,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,461,000 after buying an additional 905,279 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2,466.2% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 886,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,810,000 after acquiring an additional 851,867 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DELL opened at $111.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.10. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $53.62 and a one year high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $22.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.70 billion. Analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.33%.

In other news, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 3,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total value of $529,031.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,035,138.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 3,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total transaction of $529,031.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 89,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,035,138.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 8,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total value of $1,246,772.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 731,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,400,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock valued at $963,293,619. 46.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on DELL. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.38.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

