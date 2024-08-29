Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock Price Up 0%

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $111.96 and last traded at $111.71. 2,464,895 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 10,133,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on DELL. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised Dell Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.38.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on DELL

Dell Technologies Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.10. The firm has a market cap of $79.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 2,837,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $379,559,628.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,412,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,137,233.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, Director David W. Dorman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $10,144,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,317 shares in the company, valued at $15,462,517.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 2,837,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $379,559,628.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,412,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,137,233.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock valued at $963,293,619. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.