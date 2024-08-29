Denis Waddell Buys 1,000,000 Shares of Orion Minerals Limited (ASX:ORN) Stock

Orion Minerals Limited (ASX:ORN – Get Free Report) insider Denis Waddell bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,000.00 ($10,135.14).
Orion Minerals Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.16.
About Orion Minerals
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Orion Minerals
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Bath & Body Works Rebound Ahead? Why Analysts Remain Optimistic
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Stocks to Watch as the Dollar Declines to a 7-Month Low
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- MGM Insiders Bet Big on Its Undervalued Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Orion Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.