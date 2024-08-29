Denis Waddell Buys 1,000,000 Shares of Orion Minerals Limited (ASX:ORN) Stock

Orion Minerals Limited (ASX:ORN – Get Free Report) insider Denis Waddell bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,000.00 ($10,135.14).

The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.16.

Orion Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Australia and South Africa. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, nickel, and cobalt, as well as platinum group elements. Its flagship projects include the Prieska Copper Zinc mine project located in the Northern Cape province of South Africa; and the Okiep Copper project located in the north of Cape Town.

