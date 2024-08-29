DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.86

Shares of DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.86 and traded as low as $15.32. DENSO shares last traded at $15.42, with a volume of 105,588 shares trading hands.

DENSO Trading Up 0.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.86. The firm has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.25 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DENSO Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

About DENSO

DENSO Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers air-conditioning systems, including thermal management heat pump system, heat pump air-conditioning systems, refrigerant products, personal heating and cooling devices, air quality system, heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

