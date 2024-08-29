Desjardins Weighs in on Bank of Montreal’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) – Desjardins cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a report issued on Tuesday, August 27th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $7.62 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.74. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $7.91 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.36 EPS.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $137.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.75.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Shares of BMO stock opened at $81.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $59.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $73.98 and a 52-week high of $100.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bank of Montreal Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.123 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $4.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Montreal

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMO. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 6.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,020,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,588,000 after acquiring an additional 61,083 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,403,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,789,000 after purchasing an additional 69,111 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 45.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

