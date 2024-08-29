Destiny Tech100 (NYSE:DXYZ) Shares Down 4.2%

Shares of Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ – Get Free Report) traded down 4.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 11.86 and last traded at 12.47. 225,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,021,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at 13.02.

Destiny Tech100 Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 12.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Destiny Tech100

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Destiny Tech100 during the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Destiny Tech100 in the second quarter valued at $1,852,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Destiny Tech100 during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000.

