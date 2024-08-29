Detalus Advisors LLC Buys 160 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Detalus Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 49,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,918,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $2,776,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 44,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 32,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.56.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $116.49 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

