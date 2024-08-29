Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $187.61

Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1 – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €187.61 ($208.46) and traded as high as €199.70 ($221.89). Deutsche Börse shares last traded at €199.00 ($221.11), with a volume of 186,453 shares traded.

Deutsche Börse Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.74, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €189.83 and a 200-day moving average price of €187.61.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.