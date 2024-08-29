Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Trading Up 2.8% on Insider Buying Activity

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.8% during trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $42.24 and last traded at $42.05. Approximately 35,479 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 190,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.91.

Specifically, EVP Frank Tobias Baur bought 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.58 per share, with a total value of $46,667.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,262 shares in the company, valued at $984,551.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several brokerages recently commented on DBD. StockNews.com lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Diebold Nixdorf from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 7.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.88.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $939.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBD. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,246,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,540,000 after acquiring an additional 65,342 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,378,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,462,000 after purchasing an additional 38,248 shares in the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 1,173,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,977,000 after purchasing an additional 60,984 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 734,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,258,000 after buying an additional 51,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Irenic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP now owns 493,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,280,000 after buying an additional 89,496 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

