Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 150,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $5,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 62,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $41.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $31.76 and a one year high of $41.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.62.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

