Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,675 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Diodes worth $16,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 664,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,526,000 after acquiring an additional 76,080 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Diodes by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 102,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $91,787.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,660.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Diodes news, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $91,787.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,660.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 20,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $1,345,672.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,576,587. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on DIOD shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Diodes from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Diodes from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.20.

Diodes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $66.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.18. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $58.96 and a one year high of $86.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.35.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $319.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Diodes Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

