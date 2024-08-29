Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 548,400 shares, an increase of 62.4% from the July 31st total of 337,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,043,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of AAPU opened at $36.66 on Thursday. Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares has a twelve month low of $20.48 and a twelve month high of $40.93. The stock has a market cap of $146.64 million, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of -1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.66.
Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1978 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th.
About Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares
The Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares (AAPU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPU was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.
