Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 548,400 shares, an increase of 62.4% from the July 31st total of 337,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,043,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of AAPU opened at $36.66 on Thursday. Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares has a twelve month low of $20.48 and a twelve month high of $40.93. The stock has a market cap of $146.64 million, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of -1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.66.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1978 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPU. IMC Chicago LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 29,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 14,277 shares in the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares by 7.4% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 56,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter.

The Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares (AAPU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPU was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

