Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Gap Down to $37.37

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.37, but opened at $36.51. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $36.72, with a volume of 14,380,503 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Down 4.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 5.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOXL. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 437.1% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

