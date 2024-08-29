Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Share Price Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $82.73

Shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $82.73 and traded as low as $80.36. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $82.64, with a volume of 1,103,228 shares traded.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 4.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TECL. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $1,275,000.

About Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

