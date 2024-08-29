Distil (LON:DIS) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Distil Plc (LON:DIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.30 ($0.00). 2,192,723 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 182% from the average session volume of 778,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.33 ($0.00).

Distil Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of £2.43 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.49.

Distil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Distil Plc, together its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and sale of spirits. The company offers its products under various brands, including RedLeg Spiced Rum, Blackwoods Vintage Gin, Blackwoods Vodka, Blavod Original Black Vodka, TRØVE Botanical Spirit, and Diva Vodka. It markets and sells its products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Spain, Australia, and Russia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Distil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.