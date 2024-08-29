Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC) Announces $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Diversified Energy Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:DEC opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.61. Diversified Energy has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Diversified Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Diversified Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Diversified Energy Company Profile

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

