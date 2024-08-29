Diversified Trust Co Has $50.21 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,822 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,770 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.4% of Diversified Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $50,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Strid Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.36.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $170.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.84, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,989,299.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $617,239,158.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 931,925,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,450,290,169.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,107,817 shares of company stock worth $1,221,241,837. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

