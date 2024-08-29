Dixon Wong Buys 1,000,000 Shares of Upland Resources Limited (LON:UPL) Stock

Upland Resources Limited (LON:UPL – Get Free Report) insider Dixon Wong purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($13,187.39).
Upland Resources Trading Up 4.3 %
Shares of UPL stock opened at GBX 1.23 ($0.02) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.29 million, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.88. Upland Resources Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 0.89 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 8 ($0.11).
Upland Resources Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Upland Resources
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Analysts Upgrade These 3 Hot Buy-and-Hold Stocks
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
Receive News & Ratings for Upland Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.