Dixon Wong Buys 1,000,000 Shares of Upland Resources Limited (LON:UPL) Stock

Upland Resources Limited (LON:UPL – Get Free Report) insider Dixon Wong purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($13,187.39).

Upland Resources Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of UPL stock opened at GBX 1.23 ($0.02) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.29 million, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.88. Upland Resources Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 0.89 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 8 ($0.11).

Upland Resources Company Profile

Upland Resources Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in farm-ins and applications for open acreage. The firm seeks to invest in the oil and gas exploration and production sectors. Upland Resources Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey with an additional office in Ashbourne, United Kingdom.

