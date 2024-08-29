DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Short Interest Down 39.9% in August

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,900 shares, a decrease of 39.9% from the July 31st total of 156,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 768,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DNP Select Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 13.5% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,647 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $82,000. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE DNP opened at $9.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.76. DNP Select Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About DNP Select Income Fund

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

