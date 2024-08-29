Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Dollar General updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.500-6.200 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $5.50-6.20 EPS.
Dollar General Stock Performance
Dollar General stock opened at $123.82 on Thursday. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $168.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43.
Dollar General Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.
Dollar General Company Profile
Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.
