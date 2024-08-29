Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Dollar General updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.500-6.200 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $5.50-6.20 EPS.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Dollar General stock opened at $123.82 on Thursday. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $168.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Dollar General from $161.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.41.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

