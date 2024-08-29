Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.500-6.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $40.5 billion-$40.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.0 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DG. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $161.00 to $137.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $146.41.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Dollar General stock opened at $123.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.88. The company has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $168.07.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

