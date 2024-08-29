Dominion Energy, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.67 (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.6675 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Dominion Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years. Dominion Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 78.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Dominion Energy to earn $3.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.67 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.2%.

NYSE D opened at $56.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $57.60.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

