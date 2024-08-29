Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 400 ($5.27) to GBX 390 ($5.14) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 431.25 ($5.69).

Shares of DOM opened at GBX 308 ($4.06) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 309.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 328.94. Domino’s Pizza Group has a twelve month low of GBX 275 ($3.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 402.60 ($5.31). The company has a market cap of £1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,610.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Domino’s Pizza Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,789.47%.

In other Domino’s Pizza Group news, insider Ian Bull bought 10,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 294 ($3.88) per share, with a total value of £29,400 ($38,770.93). 16.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

