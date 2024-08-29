Donald (Don) McLay Purchases 250,000 Shares of RLF AgTech Ltd (ASX:RLF) Stock

RLF AgTech Ltd (ASX:RLF – Get Free Report) insider Donald (Don) McLay acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$12,250.00 ($8,277.03).

RLF AgTech Price Performance

About RLF AgTech

(Get Free Report)

RLF AgTech Ltd, through its subsidiary, RLF Carbon, formulates and sells crop nutrition products in Australia. It offers seed primers, soil and fertigation, and liquid foliar products that helps farmers grow food with higher nutritional value, while restoring soil quality. The company also develops Plant Proton Delivery Technology that enables farmers to grow higher yield and enhanced nutritious produce, as well as reduces atmospheric carbon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RLF AgTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLF AgTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.