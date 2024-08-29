Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.560-3.720 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.7 billion-$3.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.8 billion. Donaldson also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.56-3.72 EPS.
Donaldson Stock Down 3.5 %
Donaldson stock opened at $71.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.54. Donaldson has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $78.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.30.
Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.12 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 11.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.
DCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Donaldson in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.67.
In other news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 37,600 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $2,668,472.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,710.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.
