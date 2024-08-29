Dongfang Electric Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:DNGFF) Short Interest Update

Dongfang Electric Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:DNGFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 99.2% from the July 31st total of 104,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Dongfang Electric Stock Performance
Dongfang Electric stock opened at $1.10 on Thursday. Dongfang Electric has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.15.
Dongfang Electric Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dongfang Electric
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Analysts Upgrade These 3 Hot Buy-and-Hold Stocks
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
Receive News & Ratings for Dongfang Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dongfang Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.