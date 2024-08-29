Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.47

Dorel Industries Inc. (TSE:DII.B – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.47 and traded as high as C$6.54. Dorel Industries shares last traded at C$6.50, with a volume of 1,753 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TD Securities reduced their target price on Dorel Industries from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Dorel Industries
Dorel Industries Stock Down 0.5 %
Dorel Industries Company Profile
Dorel Industries Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of home and juvenile products worldwide. The company operates through Dorel Home and Dorel Juvenile segments. The Dorel Home segment offers ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings products, including metal folding furniture, futons, children's furniture, step stools, hand trucks, ladders, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture items.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dorel Industries
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Analysts Upgrade These 3 Hot Buy-and-Hold Stocks
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
Receive News & Ratings for Dorel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.