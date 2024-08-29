Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.20.

Douglas Emmett Stock Down 0.8 %

DEI stock opened at $15.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -51.21 and a beta of 1.09. Douglas Emmett has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.91.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $245.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Douglas Emmett

In related news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $591,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,187,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,716,000 after acquiring an additional 229,301 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,358,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,702,000 after purchasing an additional 156,761 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 2.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,090,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,681,000 after purchasing an additional 165,425 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 5,546,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,424,000 after buying an additional 527,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 20.8% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,363,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,817,000 after buying an additional 751,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

