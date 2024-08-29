Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.515 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

Dover has increased its dividend by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 70 years. Dover has a payout ratio of 21.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Dover to earn $9.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.0%.

Dover Price Performance

DOV opened at $181.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $180.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.12. Dover has a 12-month low of $127.25 and a 12-month high of $192.31. The firm has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.15. Dover had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dover will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Dover from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,341 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $801,305.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,887.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $801,305.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,887.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 25,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total transaction of $4,549,727.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,928 shares in the company, valued at $33,285,578.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

