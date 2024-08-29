Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:DPG) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.31

Shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.31 and traded as high as $11.08. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $11.06, with a volume of 161,482 shares trading hands.
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.76.
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.
