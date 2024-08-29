Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:DPG) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.31

Shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.31 and traded as high as $11.08. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $11.06, with a volume of 161,482 shares trading hands.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.76.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DPG. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 715,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,562,000 after purchasing an additional 441,598 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 437,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after buying an additional 232,688 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 580,207 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,703,000 after buying an additional 158,152 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC increased its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. RPO LLC now owns 228,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 115,822 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 73.1% during the second quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 242,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 102,293 shares in the last quarter.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

