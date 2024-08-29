Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.87

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.87 and traded as high as C$13.10. Dundee Precious Metals shares last traded at C$12.97, with a volume of 263,320 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.87.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The mining company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.10. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 35.57% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of C$214.59 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.6838791 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dundee Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Insider Activity at Dundee Precious Metals

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Director Xuefeng Chen sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.80, for a total value of C$86,400.00. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Dundee Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.