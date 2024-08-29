Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC (DNE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 23 on October 4th

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC (LON:DNE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is a boost from Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $10.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of DNE opened at GBX 515.51 ($6.80) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £28.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 942.41 and a beta of 0.44. Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 448.67 ($5.92) and a one year high of GBX 585 ($7.71). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 507.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 499.35.
