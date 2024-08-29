Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC (DNE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 23 on October 4th

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC (LON:DNE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is a boost from Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $10.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of DNE opened at GBX 515.51 ($6.80) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £28.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 942.41 and a beta of 0.44. Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 448.67 ($5.92) and a one year high of GBX 585 ($7.71). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 507.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 499.35.

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC specializes in direct investments, fund of fund investments, and investments in listed private equity companies. In the case of direct investments, it specializes in investments in management buyouts, management buy ins, and growing businesses in lower middle markets.

