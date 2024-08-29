DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

DuPont de Nemours has raised its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years. DuPont de Nemours has a dividend payout ratio of 34.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect DuPont de Nemours to earn $4.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.8%.

Shares of DD opened at $82.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. DuPont de Nemours has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $85.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.06.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

DD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

