Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.43

Shares of Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.43 and traded as low as $1.35. Dyadic International shares last traded at $1.36, with a volume of 8,224 shares changing hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Dyadic International in a report on Monday, July 8th.

Dyadic International Trading Down 8.7 %

The company has a market cap of $39.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 347.92% and a negative return on equity of 116.14%. The company had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dyadic International, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dyadic International stock. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its holdings in Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 847,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. owned 2.90% of Dyadic International worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States and internationally. It utilizes C1-cell protein production platform based on an industrially proven microorganism (C1) for the development and production of biologic products including enzymes and other proteins for human and animal health.

