DZ Bank Upgrades Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) to “Buy”

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at DZ Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $190.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Dbs Bank cut Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.79.

NYSE PG opened at $169.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $141.45 and a 12-month high of $171.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.85.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total transaction of $12,342,475.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,002,649.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 338,313 shares of company stock worth $57,539,677 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,470,000. Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 135,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.1% in the second quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

