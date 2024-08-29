e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Trading Down 2.4%

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $151.07 and last traded at $152.36. 343,242 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,661,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.09.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ELF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $224.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 69.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.81.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $95,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,507 shares in the company, valued at $37,538,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 14,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $2,636,234.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,182 shares in the company, valued at $15,385,342.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $95,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,507 shares in the company, valued at $37,538,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,390 shares of company stock worth $18,264,873 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,259,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,432,000 after purchasing an additional 576,383 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 33.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,285,000 after buying an additional 9,939 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 60.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 84.2% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 18.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

