EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.48

EACO Co. (OTCMKTS:EACO – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.48 and traded as low as $33.00. EACO shares last traded at $33.00, with a volume of 812 shares trading hands.

EACO Trading Down 0.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.07.

EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $96.12 million for the quarter. EACO had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 4.20%.

EACO Corporation, through its subsidiary, Bisco Industries, Inc, distributes and sells electronic components and fasteners in the United States, Asia, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic components, such as spacers and standoffs, card guides and ejectors, component holders and fuses, circuit board connectors, and cable components, as well as various fasteners and hardware products.

