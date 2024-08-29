Eagle Plains Resources (CVE:EPL) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.11

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (CVE:EPL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11 and traded as high as C$0.11. Eagle Plains Resources shares last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 8,000 shares.

Eagle Plains Resources Trading Down 4.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.11. The firm has a market cap of C$12.66 million, a P/E ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.28.

About Eagle Plains Resources

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in Western Canada. The company explores for gold, critical-metals, uranium, lithium, rare earth elements, and industrial minerals. It controls approximately 50 gold, silver, uranium, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, gypsum, and rare earth mineral projects, 10 of which are under option agreements with third parties in British Columbia, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and Saskatchewan.

