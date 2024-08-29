Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) PT Raised to $14.00 at Truist Financial

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.28% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 83,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Easterly Government Properties
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
